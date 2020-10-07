   
Brussels government also goes into quarantine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels government also goes into quarantine...
Prime Minister De Croo’s first visit abroad will...
EU lends €100 billion to local businesses to...
Brussels races to keep hospitals from collapse as...
Bruges court hands down three year sentence for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    Brussels government also goes into quarantine
    Prime Minister De Croo’s first visit abroad will be to the Netherlands
    EU lends €100 billion to local businesses to save jobs during pandemic
    Brussels races to keep hospitals from collapse as Covid-19 cases surge
    Bruges court hands down three year sentence for running ‘black money’ scam
    Belgium in Brief: Ok, What Just Changed?
    Cheat Sheet: How the latest rule of 4 works
    ‘Focus on federal rules’: bars in Brussels’ border municipalities remain open
    Amazon asked if it targets EU workers looking to unionise
    N-VA outspent Vlaams Belang on political Facebook ads in September
    Europe votes to further reduce emissions by 2030
    Liberal party president Georges-Louis Bouchez apologises on Twitter
    Walloon government in quarantine after minister tests positive
    Belgium tightens measures: bubbles shrink, bars close early 
    Belgium’s tightening of coronavirus measures ‘really necessary,’ Marc Van Ranst says
    Belgian average nears 2,500 new coronavirus cases per day
    Coronavirus: Brussels shuts down bars from tomorrow
    De Lijn public transport to strike for 24 hours on Friday
    Brussels ‘on the edge of code red’, expert warns
    Greek court rules fascist party as a criminal organisation
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels government also goes into quarantine

    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    Brussels Finance Minister Sven Gatz tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. © Belga

    Nearly all members of Brussels’ regional government will go into quarantine after one minister tested positive for Covid-19, marking the second time in one day that a regional government in Belgium is forced to go into self-isolation.

    Brussels’ regional finance minister, Sven Gatz, tested positive for the virus, according to reports on Wednesday, triggering self-isolation measures for all other officials with whom he has recently been in contact.

    All members of the regional cabinet will go into self-isolation following news of Gatz’s results, including Minister-President Rudi Vervoort who on Wednesday announced a string of stricter measures to fight a resurgence of the virus in the capital.

    Related News:

     

    Only Health Minister Alain Maron and Housing and Equality State Secretary Nawal Ben Hamou are so far exempted from quarantine because they were not in contact with Gatz, a spokesperson for Regional Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brandt told The Brussels Times.

    The ministers in quarantine have suspended all official activities and will be tested for the virus, Gatz spokesperson Eva Vanhengel told the Belgan news agency, adding that Gatz was experiencing light symptoms of the virus.

    While Maron was in Berlin at the time the rest of the cabinet met Gatz, he held a press conference alongside Vervoort on Wednesday, following a meeting with several other regional officials as well as with the 19 mayors of Brussels.

    A spokesperson for Maron, who in April said he suspected having caught the virus, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    The news comes just hours after the Walloon government also went into quarantine following news that the tourism minister for the French-speaking region also tested positive.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times