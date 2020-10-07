   
Coronavirus: Brussels shuts down bars from tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium tightens measures: bubbles shrink, bars close early ...
Belgium’s tightening of coronavirus measures ‘really necessary,’ Marc...
Belgian average nears 2,500 new coronavirus cases per...
Coronavirus: Brussels shuts down bars from tomorrow...
Cheat Sheet: How the latest rule of 4...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    Belgium tightens measures: bubbles shrink, bars close early 
    Belgium’s tightening of coronavirus measures ‘really necessary,’ Marc Van Ranst says
    Belgian average nears 2,500 new coronavirus cases per day
    Coronavirus: Brussels shuts down bars from tomorrow
    Cheat Sheet: How the latest rule of 4 works
    De Lijn public transport to strike for 24 hours on Friday
    Brussels ‘on the edge of code red’, expert warns
    Greek court rules fascist party as a criminal organisation
    Brussels bars could go into full lockdown
    Belgium’s new coronavirus tsar will bring policies under one roof
    Pandemic could hamper EU’s progress on reducing plastic waste
    An increase in fatalities is ‘imminent’ in Belgium, experts warn  
    ‘Things in Brussels are ruined’ warns hospital chief
    Face masks mandatory in West Flemish cemeteries at the end of October
    Schools should remain in code yellow, Flemish education minister says
    1 in 5 Belgians don’t want a coronavirus vaccination
    Brussels sees twice as many positive Covid-19 tests as the rest of Belgium
    Brussels greenlights single train and public transport ticket
    Belgium condemned by court over failure to receive asylum seekers
    Belgian researchers move three coronavirus vaccines into Phase-3 trials
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Brussels shuts down bars from tomorrow

    Wednesday, 07 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All bars in the Brussels-Capital Region are shutting down from Thursday as part of a new round of restrictions imposed by leaders in the Belgian capital as they race to quench flaring coronavirus cases.

    The shutdown will come into force from 7:00 AM on 8 October and will also include cafes and the cafeterias of sports clubs, regardless of whether they serve alcohol or not, as well as party and event halls, in measures set to remain in place for at least a month.

    Additionally, drinking alcohol in public will also be banned in the entire territory of the Brussels-Capital Region, Minister-President Rudi Vervoort announced in a press conference on Wednesday.

    Amateur sports events and competitions will be allowed to continue but without a public, but an audience may still attend professional sports events.

    No changes were announced regarding schools or universities but Vervoort said that a meeting with education representatives was slated for Thursday.

    Related News:

     

    The meeting gathered all 19 mayors of Brussels’ municipalities, members of the Francophone-Flemish joint communities in Brussels, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi Vervoort and Viviane Scholliers Ndaya, chief of regional civil security.

    The latest hike-up of restrictions again sets Brussels apart from the rest of the country and follows concerns over “soaring” new infection numbers recently recorded in the Belgian capital.

    “One in seven people tested in Brussels returns a positive result, the virus is everywhere in the region,” Vervoort said, adding: “There is not a single municipality in Brussels which is below the national average.”

    Vervoort said that the latest figures showed that there were now 500 new per 100,000 inhabitants in the Brussels-Capital Region, a figure towering well-above an alarming threshold (50 new cases/100,000 inhabitants) defined in the summer.

    Vervoort’s grim take of the situation in the capital echo statements by national health officials, who in a daily press conference on Wednesday said Brussels now ranked second among all European capitals in terms of new daily infections, just behind Madrid and ahead of Paris.

    The announcement on Wednesday comes just a day after the country’s new prime minister, Alexander De Croo, announced nationwide restrictions on social contacts and aligned the country with Brussels’ decision to have bars close at 11:00 PM.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    This article has been updated.