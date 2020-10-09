   
Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 October, 2020
Latest News:
Justice minister announces fines for flouting coronavirus rules...
TUI fly threatened with legal action over coronavirus...
Germany’s uranium export to Russia may have violated...
Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg...
Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Justice minister announces fines for flouting coronavirus rules
    TUI fly threatened with legal action over coronavirus complaints
    Germany’s uranium export to Russia may have violated EU law
    Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Belgian average surges to nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    EU in dialogue with religious communities on common values
    Belgium pressured to replace Huawei products in 5G rollout
    Most departing ministers will keep two taxpayer-funded staff members
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    Brussels’ plans for highway toll could cost drivers over €2,000 each year
    UK and Ukraine sign post-Brexit cooperation agreement
    Head of Brussels government infected with coronavirus
    Covid-19: After contact tracing, now comes source tracing
    Children with same-sex parents do better at school, study shows
    Police will enforce bar closures in Brussels, confirms Interior Minister
    Brexit: ‘The EU will stand in full solidarity with Ireland’ 
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    Cheeky garden gnome attracts more than admiring looks
    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg

    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Credit: Landschap vzw/Facebook

    A wolf was found dead along a motorway in northeastern Belgium on Friday, a nature organisation reported, saying it was likely that it was one of four pups born this spring.

    Flemish nature organisation Welkom Wolf said that an alert call early on Friday confirmed that one of their fears had become a reality.

    “What Welkom Wolf feared became a reality last night: early this morning, Welkom Wolf received a call about a dead wolf on the N74 [motorway] near Hechtel-Eksel [in Limburg],” the organisation wrote online. “Chances are it is one of Noëlla and August’s cubs.”

    Related News:

     

    Wolves Noëlla and August brought joy to nature conservationist in Belgium this spring with news that they were expecting wolf pups.

    News of the cubs’ arrival was warmly welcomed by wolf enthusiasts as it followed the as-yet-unresolved poaching of Naya, the first wolf sighted in Belgium in centuries, whose pups are presumed to have starved to death or also killed by hunters.

    Noëlla gave birth to a healthy litter of four pups, out of which three were recently filmed playing with a nature webcam, sparking concerns over the whereabouts of the fourth pup.

    Nature organisation Landschap vzw posted a graphic image of the dead wolf online and on its social media channel and said it was high time for authorities to build infrastructure to protect animals in the vicinity of motorways, saying the most common crossings used by Belgian fauna were “well known.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times