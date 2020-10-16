Belgian French-speaking schools extend upcoming autumn holidays...

Officials for Francophone education in Belgium have decided to extend the autumn holidays of half of the schools in the country in the wake of increasing coronavirus infections among staff.
The upcoming autumn holidays, known as Vacances de la Toussaint, have been extended by three days and will now last from 2 to 11 November.
The call by Francophone Education Minister Caroline Désir was a compromise move after the Catholic Education Syndicate (Segec) called for the week-long holiday to be extended to two full weeks to curb rising coronavirus cases in schools.