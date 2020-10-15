   
Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France, Netherlands, health minister warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France,...
‘Extra measures are necessary,’ says Belgium’s PM...
Brexit progress is ‘still not sufficient for an...
Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could...
EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France, Netherlands, health minister warns
    ‘Extra measures are necessary,’ says Belgium’s PM
    Brexit progress is ‘still not sufficient for an agreement’, EU leaders say
    Up to 15% of Belgium’s hospital staff could drop out
    EU Commission chief von der Leyen to self-isolate after Covid-19 contact
    Covid-19: Things are not the same as March-April wave, says WHO
    France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate Google, Amazon and Facebook
    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
    Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do better
    Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s 5G network
    European Commission calls to do ‘everything possible’ to avoid further lockdown
    Brussels doctors call for drastic changes to Covid-19 testing policy
    Belgium records 20 coronavirus deaths, almost 5,500 new infections per day
    Data protection authority ‘no longer able to fulfil its mission’
    Belgium in Brief: What Is Belgium Waiting For?
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
    Only part of Belgium needs a curfew, expert warns
    Brexit: Thank-you note from 1666 could save Flemish fisheries
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France, Netherlands, health minister warns

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus situation “is more serious than in France and the Netherlands,” said Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    “The time is ripe for action but not for improvisation,” added Vandenbroucke.

    Referring to Friday’s consultation committee, he said he rejected “any policy of announcement effect,” specifying however that the measures that could be taken would respect certain objectives.

    Those include “keeping schools open, ensuring that businesses can continue their activity, ensuring that health care does not overturn, allowing people suffering from cancer to be treated and a person who has to undergo a serious operation to be admitted.”

    Related News

     

    Vandenbroucke also announced that a new testing strategy was being developed.

    Coronavirus commissioner Pedro Facon “on Monday launched a task force with experts in the field of testing. On Tuesday morning, the interministerial committee formalised this task force, chaired by Prof. Herman Goossens.”

    “I asked him to provide us with a strategy towards the end of the weekend. It’s a huge task. I hope they will be successful,” Vandenbroucke concluded, recalling the context of shortages on international markets.

    The Brussels Times