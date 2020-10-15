Belgium’s Covid-19 situation ‘more serious’ than in France, Netherlands, health minister warns

Belgium’s coronavirus situation “is more serious than in France and the Netherlands,” said Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

“The time is ripe for action but not for improvisation,” added Vandenbroucke.

Referring to Friday’s consultation committee, he said he rejected “any policy of announcement effect,” specifying however that the measures that could be taken would respect certain objectives.

Those include “keeping schools open, ensuring that businesses can continue their activity, ensuring that health care does not overturn, allowing people suffering from cancer to be treated and a person who has to undergo a serious operation to be admitted.”

Vandenbroucke also announced that a new testing strategy was being developed.

Coronavirus commissioner Pedro Facon “on Monday launched a task force with experts in the field of testing. On Tuesday morning, the interministerial committee formalised this task force, chaired by Prof. Herman Goossens.”

“I asked him to provide us with a strategy towards the end of the weekend. It’s a huge task. I hope they will be successful,” Vandenbroucke concluded, recalling the context of shortages on international markets.

