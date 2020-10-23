   
Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study...
Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest...
GP who worked without a mask infected seven...
Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures...
Covid-19: Liege team uncovers key to severe complications...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study
    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
    GP who worked without a mask infected seven people
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Covid-19: Liege team uncovers key to severe complications
    Around the World, 24 Hours for Climate
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 9:00 AM
    Belgian hospitals told to postpone non-urgent care
    Brussels and Wallonia report most Covid-19 infections in Europe
    Belgium divided about going back into lockdown
    Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for Covid-19
    European Parliament calls for new EU law on deforestation
    Brussels gets 3 additional ambulances for Covid-19 emergencies
    Flanders recruits event and horeca jobseekers for Covid-19 support
    Hundreds of self-cloning crayfish invade Antwerp cemetery
    Belgians’ mental health declines towards lockdown levels, study finds
    Air pollution costs EU citizens an average of €1,250 a year
    Facebook launches online dating service in Belgium
    Coronavirus shuts down three Brussels schools ahead of autumn break
    Belgium approaches average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    View more
    Share article:

    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    An empty café in the center of Brussels

    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces are now in alarm phase 4 – the highest level of alert the country currently has – with Limburg following close behind, according to Prime Minister De Croo.

    De Croo announced the figures alongside the further strengthening of measures to fight the coronavirus in the country, which will hit sports, culture, youth movements, amusement parks and higher education.

    The measures will take effect immediately and apply for the next four weeks.

    “I know this is a very difficult time for many people. Older people get fewer visitors, the self-employed have to close down their activity and fear that their life’s work will be endangered, and care workers have not yet recovered from the first wave, and now they are being overwhelmed again,” the Prime Minister told the press.

    “To everyone who has been affected economically, we are working hard to support everyone. This is a time of national crisis and at a time of national crisis, it is time for national solidarity. That is the guiding principle of the policy we are pursuing. The different governments in our country will do everything they can to support everyone as best they can”.

    Related News

    “We also want to ask to take good care of each other. These will be difficult days, weeks and probably difficult months. From Sunday our evenings will be a bit darker again. And so: if you are strong enough yourself, then your shoulder can be the one on which others can rest, bringing light in the difficult days of October and November. Maybe give a call to a person you know is having a hard time. Bring the groceries from the store, make some extra time for each other. These are often small things that make a big difference. That’s one way we show that we are one team of 11 million Belgians. ”

    For a full list of the latest changes, click here.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times