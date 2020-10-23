   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
Friday, 23 October, 2020
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is further tightening its measures to stop the rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths in the country, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Friday morning.

    This article will be updated as the press conference develops. For the latest information, make sure to refresh the page regularly.

    “The coronavirus figures keep going up,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “Nine out of ten provinces are at alarm level four, and the last province, Limburg, is also going towards figures in the same direction.”

    “We introduced a number of restrictions last week, with the aim to limit all non-essential contacts as much as possible,” he said. “We want to keep the schools open, education is a priority. It is important to be taught in the classroom, for kindergartens, primary and secondary education. Closures are the exception, not the rule.”

    There will be stricter measures for sports, culture, youth movements, amusement parks and higher education, which are all regional competences, not federal ones.

    The measures will take effect immediately and apply for four weeks.

    All professional sports games can still take place, but without an audience. All amateur games for everyone over 18-years-old will be prohibited, but outdoor training can continue. Games for youth up to 18 are also still allowed, but only one person per family can attend.

    For children under 12, indoor sports can also continue, taking into account the necessary social distance, according to Jan Jambon, the Flemish Minister-President.

    Swimming pools can remain open for the time being.

    In higher education, a maximum of 20% of students is allowed to be present in an auditorium or classroom, with a mandatory face mask. There is an exception for first years, for who the maximum capacity is 50%.

    On public transport, the capacity will be optimised to avoid crowding during rush hours.

    Amusement parks have to close. The indoor areas of zoos, such as aquariums, have to close as well, the outdoor areas can remain open.

    In theatres, cinemas and concert halls, no more than 200 people are allowed at the same time. Exceptions for large halls are no longer possible. Spectators must also be seated at a distance of 1.5 metres from each other. Offering drinks and snacks is no longer allowed.

    For youth movements, activities for children older than 12 have to take place outdoors, with a face mask. Overnight stays are also forbidden, except during school holidays for children under 12. These overnight stays are also possible for children between 12 and 14, provided they stay at least four nights.

     

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times