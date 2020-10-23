   
Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew...
Most of Europe red in new corona map...
Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled...
‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest...
European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    ‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest measures
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
    Belgian epidemiologist wants influencers to raise coronavirus awareness
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts shopping habits
    More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels waiting for social housing
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
    Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the ‘storm’
    Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand closure from Monday
    Orange introduces 5G applications to Port of Antwerp network
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Call It A Lockdown
    Flanders issues manual to managing monuments of colonial past
    Charleroi police officer keeps working despite positive Covid-19 test
    View more
    Share article:

    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Belgium’s French-speaking Walloon region has announced that it will be tightening the national curfew measures in efforts to clamp down on soaring coronavirus infections.

    From Saturday until 19 November all of Wallonia will be required to respect a curfew between 10:oo PM and 6:00 AM, Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo announced on Friday evening. 

    Exceptions to the curfew can be made for essential travel, such as access to medical care, assistance to the elderly, minors, persons with disabilities, or vulnerable persons. Travel is also permitted for business reasons.

    For the rest of the country, including Brussels, curfews continue to apply from midnight to 5:00 AM.

    Related News

     

    Further Measures

    In addition to the curfew, only two people will be allowed to shop together, not accounting for children.

    Walloon authorities are asking for the strict enforcement of teleworking until November 19. If not possible, employers and trade unions are asked to ensure that the rules on social distancing, the wearing of masks and other health measures are effective and controlled. There will therefore be controls by the Walloon inspection services.

    In nursing homes, only one visitor will be allowed, and a mask must be worn at all times. This person can change every 15 days, and must be organised in a dedicated space, not a room. Exceptions can only be made in end of life situations.

    Sports training and matches for the over 12s are suspended. For those under 12 years old, it is possible to practice sports indoors and outdoors.

    As it stands, the only measure directly impacting Brussels is the suspension of classroom courses in higher education, which means universities and colleges will have to give all the courses online.

    “It is our duty to take strong measures for Wallonia,” said Di Rupo. “The general principle is very clear: our decisions make a partial confinement on the scale of Wallonia a reality.”

    Jules Johnston & Maïthé Chini 
    The Brussels Times