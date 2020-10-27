   
Former Belgian king and love child Princess Delphine meet for the first time
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 October, 2020
Latest News:
Former Belgian king and love child Princess Delphine...
Covid-19: Belgium now Europe’s hardest-hit country...
EasyJet boosts cash flow by selling planes for...
Belgium will evaluate bar closure measures on Friday...
Belgium in Brief: Flanders Faces Facts...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    Former Belgian king and love child Princess Delphine meet for the first time
    Covid-19: Belgium now Europe’s hardest-hit country
    EasyJet boosts cash flow by selling planes for £300 million
    Belgium will evaluate bar closure measures on Friday
    Belgium in Brief: Flanders Faces Facts
    Telework is not mandatory in Brussels, but remains ‘the norm’
    Thalys to cancel 70% of trains from November
    Belgium breaks average of 13,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Face masks take up to 450 years to decompose
    One sexual offence reported every two minutes in EU
    Flanders to announce new measures: what’s expected
    Coronavirus: Brussels nears average of 100 daily hospitalisations
    Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients lose antibodies more quickly, study suggests
    Two top Flemish officials caught flouting coronavirus rules in restaurant
    Belgian funeral staff risk Covid burnout
    Early childhood care faces labour shortage, federation warns
    Brussels starts measuring emissions in real time
    Brussels’ homeless given pass to explain curfew breaking
    ‘Out of control’: Belgian rail urged to better manage passenger flows
    Brussels special Covid-19 committee suspends activities
    View more
    Share article:

    Former Belgian king and love child Princess Delphine meet for the first time

    Tuesday, 27 October 2020
    Credit: Provided by The Royal Palace

    Former Belgian King Albert II met his estranged love child, Princess Delphine, on Sunday, marking their first encounter since Delphine won a legal battle earning her recognition as a member of the royal family.

    The gathering brings to close years of “turmoil, injury and suffering,” and marked “the first steps” of a new chapter, the Belgian Palace said in a press release.

    Delphine de Saxe-Cobourg, until recently Delphine Boël, became Belgium’s newest princess on 1 October and gained notoriety for marking on a years-long legal battle to prove that she was the biological daughter of Belgium’s former king.

    Related News:

     

    After years of denial, Albert admitted that he had fathered Delphine during an extramarital affair after a court ordered him to take a paternity test.

    The meeting was also attended by Albert’s wife, former Queen Paola, and gave each of them the opportunity to express “serenely and with empathy, our feelings and experiences,” the palace said.

    “After the turmoil, the injuries and the suffering comes the time of forgiveness, of healing and of reconciliation. This is the path, patient and at times difficult, that we have resolutely decided to take together.”

    Delphine’s encounter with Albert and Paola, which took place the Château de Belvédère, the couple’s official residence in Laeken, in the north of Brussels, came just days after she met with her half-brother, King Philippe, in October.

    The meeting with King Philippe came just days after Delphine became a princess following her legal victory, following which she said in an interview that she had not heard from her father or from the Royal Palace, adding that she “expected nothing” more.

    According to a statement from the palace, Delphine and Philippe had a “warm encounter” and will seek to “bond further within the family setting.”

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times