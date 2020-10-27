Belgium will evaluate bar closure measures on Friday...

The next meeting of Belgium’s coronavirus Consultative Committee will take place on Friday afternoon, Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told the House Health Committee on Tuesday.

This latest meeting will include the scheduled two-week evaluation of the measures taken on 16 October, including the midnight to 5:00 AM curfew throughout Belgium, and the closure of the bar, restaurants and hotel sector.

Related News

The office of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open Vld) confirmed the information, specifying that this meeting had already been scheduled since the committee meeting on 16 October.

The committee, bringing together the federal and the federated entities, also met last Thursday evening, where it decided upon new restrictions in the field of sport and the organisation of distance learning courses in higher education.

Since then, Wallonia and Brussels have taken even stricter measures – including an extended curfew- while Flemish authorities are expected to update measures later on Tuesday.

The Brussels Times