Belgium’s lockdown may become stricter if not respected, Di Rupo warns

Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo urged citizens to respect Belgium’s return to lockdown, warning that an even stricter one could be imposed if there was a lack of compliance.
“The advise that I allow myself to give to citizens is: (…) bear, withstand it now in the hopes of having a more human month of December — in the hopes of being able to loosen the restrictions that we have today, ” Di Rupo said.
The head of Wallonia’s regional government did not mince words when warning that non-compliance with the measures would fuel the virus further, landing the country in an unchanged or even worse situation come December.
Belgium’s return to lockdown, effective from Monday and until 13 December, has shut down a list of shops and businesses deemed non-essential or of high-risk, such as retail shops, hairdressers and estheticians.
In an effort to contain the spiralling infection rates, which have put enormous pressure on hospitals, the federal government on Friday also reduced social contacts and made teleworking mandatory.
“If this doesn’t work now, I fear that the confinement will have to become much stricter,” Di Rupo warned. “But if we follow [the lockdown] now, we may find ourselves distinctly better-off in December.”