Coronavirus: Over one in five infected still show symptoms after two months

A study conducted among Belgians who have had Coronavirus (COVID-19) shows that 22.4% of them still showed symptoms even though they were infected at least two months before.

The study by the University of Antwerp, whose findings are presented periodically by the university, also shows that the virus infected more people during the second wave since close to two-thirds of those asked said they knew at least one close relative or friend who had been severely affected by the virus.

Close to 25,000 people participated on Tuesday in the latest phase of the Corona Study, an initiative of the University of Antwerp, in collaboration with the universities of Hasselt, Leuven and Brussels.

Respondents were asked whether there was anyone in their direct entourage who had had a severe form of COVID-19. 65% said yes, whereas that proportion did not reach 50% for the June-September period.

One in six knew someone who had died from COVID-19.

A total of 812 participants in the survey were infected with the Coronavirus at least two months ago, and 22.4% of them still showed symptoms, such as generalised fatigue, being out of breath, joint pains and difficulty concentrating.

Moreover, people seem more inclined to be vaccinated, People aged 65 years and over are the easiest to convince, but those in the 18 to 65 age group are not totally opposed to the vaccine especially those who know someone who has been severely affected by the illness.

The next Corona study will be accessible online only on 17 November.

The Brussels Times