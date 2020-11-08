   
Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe
Sunday, 08 November, 2020
Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate...
Belgium’s prime minister criticised after congratulating Biden...
Bicycle thefts: 555 in Brussels in first six...
President-elect Joe Biden: what you need to know...
Covid-19: Spread of the virus continues to slow...
    Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe

    Sunday, 08 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is no longer the European country with the highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants, thanks to gradually improving infection rates.

    The Czech Republic and Luxembourg are currently recording worse figures, according to Sciensano’s daily report.

    At the beginning of this week, Belgium still topped the list of European countries with 1,633 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks. In the meantime, however, that number has fallen to 1,333, according to the Sciensano report, which is based on figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    The incidence is again higher in the Czech Republic (1,551 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks) and in Luxembourg (1,459). In Luxembourg, the absolute number of cases is only 8,955 during the past two weeks, compared to more than 152,000 in Belgium.

    Slovenia and Liechtenstein too have incidence rates higher than 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.  At the very bottom of the table is Finland with an incidence of 53.

    The table however, is only an indication due to the difficulty comparing the varied testing strategies of different countries.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 494,168. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

