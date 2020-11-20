Belgium extends paternity leave to 15 days...

Paternity leave in Belgium will be extended to 15 days from next year, the government announced in a press conference on Friday.
Deputy PM and Work Minister Pierre-Yves Dermagne said the government had bumped up paid paternity leave by five days, up from the current ten, for all new parents whose partners had just given birth, defined as co-parents.
The extension will benefit employees, the self-employed and civil servants alike for each new child born. The 15 days can be taken separately or in a row as well as split up to up to 30 half-days.