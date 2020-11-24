Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat

Along with the threat, the author of the tweet also wrote: “Bring our brothers back from Syria or the consequences will be for you,” an apparent reference to the Belgian nationals who remain in Syria after they left Belgium to join the Islamic State and other terror groups in the war-torn country.
The incident took place as the Belgian government was facing mounting pressure over the fate of country nationals still in Syria and Iraq, with top international security officials urging Belgium to repatriate and prosecute them.
After the investigation into the tweet led into his arrest, he denied being the author of the tweet and said that he had been set up, but the court on Tuesday found him guilty, topping off his 2-year sentence with a €2,400 fine.
At the time of the false bomb threat incident, Wildi E. was on parole under electronic surveillance following a previous conviction.