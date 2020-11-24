   
Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp man jailed for two years over false...
Over 2 million Belgians affiliated to occupational pension...
‘Bare minimum’: Belgian shops want to open by...
Coronavirus causes drop in life expectancy, researchers warn...
Brussels launches ‘Covid Breakers’ campaign to encourage young...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat
    Over 2 million Belgians affiliated to occupational pension funds
    ‘Bare minimum’: Belgian shops want to open by appointment
    Coronavirus causes drop in life expectancy, researchers warn
    Brussels launches ‘Covid Breakers’ campaign to encourage young people
    Belgian researchers hack a Tesla Model X in minutes
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s positivity rate drops to 14.2%
    Belgium in Brief: Safely Restarting Air Travel
    Port of Antwerp launches app to fight against plastic pollution
    Flanders adds planting trees to community service punishments
    Justice minister announces zero tolerance for violence against police
    Reopening Belgium’s businesses must be ‘seriously’ considered on Friday
    September is the deadliest month for drivers since onset of pandemic
    Elon Musk now world’s second richest man, as Tesla’s shares surge
    Aviation industry launches Covid-19 ‘travel pass’ to restart international flights
    Witnesses called for missing girl Louanna Rypens (15)
    ‘The more vaccines, the better,’ says AstraZeneca’s vice president
    Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down
    Europeans breathe cleaner air
    ‘Start buying certain products now’: Belgian supermarkets fear end-of-year rush
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat

    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    © Belga

    A court in Antwerp has sent a 24-year-old man back to jail for two years over a fake bomb threat sent out via Twitter last year.

    In October of last year, a man identified as Wildi E., sent out a message on Twitter claiming to have hidden two bags of bombs inside a train between Belgium and the Netherlands.

    The alert triggered an emergency response in Antwerp Central Station, with authorities searching three full trains before concluding there was nothing suspicious onboard.

    The investigation revealed that the Twitter account out of which the hoax bomb threat was sent had been created the same day, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    Related News:

     

    Along with the threat, the author of the tweet also wrote: “Bring our brothers back from Syria or the consequences will be for you,” an apparent reference to the Belgian nationals who remain in Syria after they left Belgium to join the Islamic State and other terror groups in the war-torn country.

    The incident took place as the Belgian government was facing mounting pressure over the fate of country nationals still in Syria and Iraq, with top international security officials urging Belgium to repatriate and prosecute them.

    After the investigation into the tweet led into his arrest, he denied being the author of the tweet and said that he had been set up, but the court on Tuesday found him guilty, topping off his 2-year sentence with a €2,400 fine.

    At the time of the false bomb threat incident, Wildi E. was on parole under electronic surveillance following a previous conviction.

    In 2017, Wildi E. was sentenced to four years in prison over riots in the Antwerp district of Luchtbal which broke out after the violent arrest of a then 22-year-old man who suffered an eye-socket fracture at the hands of police in 2016, which led Antwerp police department to open an internal investigation.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times