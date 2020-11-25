Retailers hit brakes on Black Friday as bpost struggles under flood of parcels

The postal service has been sounding the alarm since last week as it struggles to keep up with a flood of packages as the lockdown, compounded by the increasingly popular sales holiday, fuels an online shopping frenzy.
The surge in sales has even pushed online sales platform Bol.com to pull all of their Black Friday deals, keeping only its Sinterklaas, holiday and coronavirus promotions.
Bpost has referred to the situation as “exceptional,” noting that it has deployed thousands of extra staff to manage the volume of parcels, which has doubled in comparison to previous years.
“This is an exceptional situation with the end of the year and the lockdown,” bpost spokesperson Veerle Van Mierlo. said, adding that its employees were on overdrive to process an average of 580,000 parcels.