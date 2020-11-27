   
Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday
Friday, 27 November, 2020
    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday

    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to reopen all non-essential shops in the country again from 1 December.

    Contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, will still have to keep their doors closed, according to reports in several local media.

    The reopening will reportedly only be possible under strict conditions, such as going shopping alone, and customers will only be allowed to spend a maximum of 30 minutes in a store. Additionally, shops could only allow one customer per 10 square metres.

    A decision about what rules will apply during the Christmas period has not been reached yet.

    The meeting started at 1:00 PM, one hour earlier than usual, as long discussions were expected.

    The measures are not official until they are announced at the press conference following the Consultative Committee. At what time the press conference will take place is not yet clear.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times