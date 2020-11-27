Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee has reportedly decided to reopen all non-essential shops in the country again from 1 December.
Contact professions, such as hairdressers and beauticians, will still have to keep their doors closed, according to reports in several local media.
The reopening will reportedly only be possible under strict conditions, such as going shopping alone, and customers will only be allowed to spend a maximum of 30 minutes in a store. Additionally, shops could only allow one customer per 10 square metres.