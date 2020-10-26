   
Brussels universities return to distance learning as code red kicks in
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels universities return to distance learning as code...
Coronavirus: Belgium approaches average of 12,500 new daily...
Flanders extends autumn school holidays by 3 days...
Covid-19 test results at Brussels Airport face major...
Dozens arrested at anti-coronavirus measures protests in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 October 2020
    Brussels universities return to distance learning as code red kicks in
    Coronavirus: Belgium approaches average of 12,500 new daily cases
    Flanders extends autumn school holidays by 3 days
    Covid-19 test results at Brussels Airport face major delays
    Dozens arrested at anti-coronavirus measures protests in Brussels
    Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine
    Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough
    Almost 2,000 people have started a new business in Belgium despite pandemic
    Treaty banning nuclear weapons to take effect in January
    Belgians urged to keep using Coronalert app
    Brexit: Johnson is ‘biding his time’ to await Trump result
    Police block Brussels protest against coronavirus measures
    Iran deploys troops along border with Armenia, Azerbaijan
    Belarus: Demonstration against Lukashenko marks final day of opposition deadline
    EU auditors: Clean audit opinions on all EU agencies besides two
    Coronavirus : Thousands protest against restrictions in London
    Woman stabbed in Molenbeek succumbs to injuries
    Flanders will not increase Coronavirus restrictions
    Spike in infections prompts Italy to tighten restrictions
    Brussels police take down Mohammed caricatures
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels universities return to distance learning as code red kicks in

    Monday, 26 October 2020
    © Belga

    All universities in the Brussels-Capital Region will return to distance learning as they switch to code red, the highest alarm level in their coronavirus management plan.

    All Francophone universities were ordered to move to code red from Monday by the French-speaking Community, which has competency over matters of education.

    The move comes as Brussels’ regional government steps up efforts to contain spiralling coronavirus infections in the capital region, which comes under a new round of restrictions from Monday, including a cultural shutdown and an extended nighttime curfew.

    Related News:

     

    Competent education officials for Dutch-speaking education did not issue instructions to Flemish universities in the capital, but several among them said they would follow their Francophone counterparts in moving to code red.

    Last week, the Vrije Universiteit Brussels (VUB) had already announced that it was activating code red from 26 October.

    After the new restrictions were announced at the weekend, KU Leuven also said that it would switch all its campuses in Brussels to code red, a move mimicked by other Flemish higher education institutions such as the Erasmushogeschool Brussel and the Odisee university of Applied Sciences.

    “There is no other way, if you look at the corona figures,” Odisee executive committee chairman, Philippe Van Hellemont, told Bruzz.

    The move to code red will see all students return to distance learning modalities, except when it comes to practical courses where on-site presence is required.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times