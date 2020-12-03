   
Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there yet,’ says PM
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
Latest News:
Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there...
Belgium is third most taxed country in Europe,...
€250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to...
New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes...
Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there yet,’ says PM
    Belgium is third most taxed country in Europe, OECD study shows
    €250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 
    New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes into Brussels
    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
    Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab, Flemish minister says
    LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after Brussels sex party
    20kg tumour removed from woman who put off hospital visit
    Brussels reaches agreement on kilometre tax for drivers
    Criticism of Bpost: A mail carrier answers back
    Care homes, healthcare, hospitals: Belgium’s vaccination order explained
    Parliament committee does not trust EU agency on reporting of pushbacks at Greek border
    7 in 10 Belgians will apply coronavirus Christmas rules, study shows
    Brussels food market will house largest solar panel installation in EU
    Belgium in Brief: Who Will Get Vaccinated?
    Stay of execution for VUB professor jailed in Iran
    Belgium reveals coronavirus vaccination strategy
    Vaccine Safety: I told my mum to get the vaccine, says UK expert
    Nature: The problem of dogs off the leash
    Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at 11:30 AM
    View more
    Share article:

    Vaccination strategy brings hope, ‘but we’re not there yet,’ says PM

    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Even though Belgium now has a vaccination strategy in place, everyone will have to continue to follow the coronavirus restrictions for some time to come, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    “We cannot get distracted now,” De Croo said in the House on Thursday afternoon, after a series of questions on Belgium’s vaccination strategy which was announced earlier the same day.

    If all candidate vaccines that Belgium has subscribed to are given market authorisation, the country should receive 22.4 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19, which will be enough for its entire population.

    Related News:

     

    “There is hope, but we are not there yet,” he said, adding that Belgium as a country has no control over the date and production of the vaccines.

    In the most favourable scenario, and if the EU gives the green light, vaccines will be available at the beginning of January, De Croo said.

    “We have to be ready for that best-case scenario. That is our task, and we will be ready,” he said, echoing his statements on Wednesday that Belgium will be ready on 5 January.

    However, vaccinating 11 million Belgians will take time, and the government is mainly dependent on different producers, Federal Health Miniter Frank Vandenbroucke told VRT News.

    “I am afraid we will be working on it for a whole year, but I do not dare put an exact date on it,” he added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times