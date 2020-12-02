   
Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 December, 2020
Latest News:
Eurobank: Cash still popular for payments, but less...
Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January...
MEPs call for European ‘right to disconnect’ from...
Belgium in Brief: You Can’t Gather With 25...
Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Eurobank: Cash still popular for payments, but less than ever
    Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January
    MEPs call for European ‘right to disconnect’ from work
    Belgium in Brief: You Can’t Gather With 25 People
    Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht
    Apple hit by ‘slow phones’ lawsuit in Belgium and Spain
    EuroMillions jackpot increases to record €200 million
    Two more people at Brussels’ sex party invoked diplomatic immunity
    ‘We can’t fail the vaccine stage’, opposition leader warns
    Worldwide crackdown on money laundering ‘mules’: 422 arrests
    Belgium’s rules won’t change again this year, warns De Croo
    Belgium sent 15,000 EU citizens home in the last decade
    Coronavirus: designated driver service cancelled this New Year’s Eve
    Pedestrian-friendly Schuman roundabout redesign gains approval
    Coronavirus: patients in hospital drop below 4,000 again
    UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine
    First successful transplant using lungs of ex-Covid patient
    Belgium postpones winter sales until 4 January
    Belgium’s beauty salons want to reopen by 15 December
    Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January

    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    © Institute of Tropical Medicine

    Belgium will start vaccinating people against Covid-19 on 5 January if the EU gives the green light for the vaccine, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday.

    “The vaccination strategy will become clear in the next few days,” De Croo told VRT News. “It is important that we get it right. There is no time to lose, but on 5 January we will be ready, just like other countries.”

    “The vaccines have yet to be approved at the European level,” he said. “But as soon as the vaccines are ready, we as a country will be ready to vaccinate as many Belgians as possible, as soon as possible.”

    However, vaccinating 11 million Belgians will take some time. “We will first start with certain groups, and then finish a certain schedule.”

    No agreement on vaccination strategy yet

    Belgium’s interministerial Public Health conference has yet to reach an agreement on a coronavirus vaccination strategy.

    The vaccination strategy must be decided on by not only the federal government, which is in charge of orders and validation, but also the federated entities, who are responsible for prevention and field campaigns.

    Related News:

     

    Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said he would submit his federal plan to the kern, which is made up of the Prime Minister and Vice Prime Ministers, on Wednesday evening.

    In fact, the ministers never reached the topic of the vaccination strategy, according to Belga News Agency. The meeting ended at 10:30 AM as Vandenbroucke had to attend a European summit on the handling of the pandemic, Het Nieuwsblad reports. The ministers will meet again on Thursday morning.

    Additionally, on Wednesday morning, the United Kingdom approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will start administering the first doses next week.

    Maïthé Chini & Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times