Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe

Belgium is currently ranked in the top 5 of countries with the least number of confirmed Covid-19 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

While Belgium was still the hardest-hit country in Europe at the end of October, the country is now ranked fifth-best.

The latest figures indicate that Belgium currently has an incidence of 248 new confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks.

The country with the best control of the virus is Iceland, with 58 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Ireland (82), Finland (108) and Norway (122).

For several weeks now, the country with the most infections per inhabitant is Luxembourg (1,213 infections/100,000 inhabitants). The only other countries above the symbolic threshold of 1,000 new cases are Croatia (1,083) and Lithuania (1,011).

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times