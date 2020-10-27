Covid-19: Belgium now Europe’s hardest-hit country...

Belgium is currently hardest-hit by the coronavirus in all of Europe, with the highest number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the most recent figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Over the past two weeks, Belgium has reported 1,390.9 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the ECDC. The Czech Republic, which was leading the ranking in Europe until now, is currently reporting 1,379.8 cases/100,000 inhabitants.

On 22 October, Belgian health officials said that no other regions in Europe reported as many new infections as Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region, followed by the Czech Republic.

Related News:

In third place is currently Luxembourg (760 cases/100,000 inhabitants), followed by Slovenia (732/100,000) and the Netherlands (694).

The ECDC does not only collect data from the 27 member states of the European Union, but also the other countries of the European Economic Area (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), as well as the United Kingdom.

The number of deaths as a result of the coronavirus, however, is currently still highest in the Czech Republic, with 12.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days. Belgium, with 5.8 deaths, is currently in second place in Europe.

Additionally, according to Belgian health institute Sciensano, the country’s incidence rate is currently “only” at 1,369.3 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks. However, this figure excludes the infections reported in the past four days, as they have not yet been consolidated.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times