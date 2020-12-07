Dozens fined after lockdown gathering in Antwerp synagogue...

“When we went further into an even smaller room, we saw that another number of people had gone there to hide from police,” he added.
The incident came during a busy weekend for police in the Flemish province, who had to break up a total of nine lockdown parties this weekend at which a combined 74 people were caught.
On Sunday, police fined all 43 attendees and said there were five children among those present. The adults will be summoned to court at a later and risk prosecution for violating coronavirus rules and the nationwide ban on large gatherings.
Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever said violators would not be spare, chiding those who “hid from the police” for their “damaging” actions.
“We have good agreements with prosecutors and offenders will be prosecuted, and not in a minor way.