Police shut down a sex party in Paal (in the province of Limburg) on Friday, with all ten participants being fined €250 for breaking coronavirus rules.

Around 9:30 PM, police were called about an illegal party. Several cars were parked outside the home in question, and police could see through the window that it was a sex party, various media report.

Police were initially refused entry, but they were let in when the fire department came to force the door open. Six people were initially found, and after a house search, four more people were caught, one of whom was hiding in a closet.

Last week, news about another illegal sex party also made headlines, as Hungarian MEP József Szájer was one of 25 people involved in a similar party in Brussels.

