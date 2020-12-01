   
Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow...
Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost...
Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January...
Police shut down sex party including MEP in...
Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    View more
    Share article:

    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    © Belga

    Police officers stopped a lockdown sex party with 25 attendees, one of whom a Member of the European Parliament, in the Brussels city centre on Friday evening.

    The party took place in the basement of a bar in the Rue des Pierres, in the centre of Brussels, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad.

    The 25 attendees, most of whom were men, were all fined as they were in violation of the coronavirus measures, a source told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Several diplomats and a Member of the European Parliament were reportedly present. The MEP allegedly tried to flee, but was caught and questioned by the police, reports La Dernière Heure.

    Additionally, the officers also found drugs at the scene.

    The Brussels Times