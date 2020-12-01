Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels

Police officers stopped a lockdown sex party with 25 attendees, one of whom a Member of the European Parliament, in the Brussels city centre on Friday evening.

The party took place in the basement of a bar in the Rue des Pierres, in the centre of Brussels, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Het Nieuwsblad.

The 25 attendees, most of whom were men, were all fined as they were in violation of the coronavirus measures, a source told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Several diplomats and a Member of the European Parliament were reportedly present. The MEP allegedly tried to flee, but was caught and questioned by the police, reports La Dernière Heure.

Additionally, the officers also found drugs at the scene.

