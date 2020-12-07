Belgium makes quarantine mandatory for all red-zone travellers again
Monday, 07 December 2020
Credit: Belga
All people returning to Belgium from a red travel zone will again be required to quarantine during the end-of-year period, according to Karine Moykens, head of the Interfederal Testing & Tracing Committee.
“From 18 December, all travellers will still have to fill in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), but people coming from a red zone will also be required to go into quarantine for ten days, with a test on day seven,” Moykens said on Flemish radio on Monday afternoon. “If the test is negative, you can leave quarantine.”
In recent months, whether or not travellers returning from red zones had to quarantine depended on how much risk of getting infected they had run abroad.
Anyone who had spent more than 48 hours abroad was obliged to fill in the PLF, which requires travellers to answer questions about exactly what they did while abroad.
The risk was then automatically determined based on that form, and travellers received a text message telling them if they had to quarantine or not. However, this will change again now, according to Moykens.