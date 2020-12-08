Measures will still be in force ‘by Easter’ if lockdown parties don’t stop

Verlinden stressed that there are high fines for people who violate the measures. “Anyone who learns the hard way (meaning they have ignored the measures several times) will receive a higher fine, or can even be summoned directly,” she said.
“In doing so, they jeopardise their own safety, but also that of so many others. That must stop,” Verlinden said.
“The police will not systematically ring the doorbell and enter a house, but if there is evidence of major offences, they can go in to check,” Verlinden stressed again. “The police will do everything in their power to act very decisively.”