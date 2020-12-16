   
Porn broadcast onto Leuven government building (again)
Wednesday, 16 December, 2020
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven government building (again)

    Wednesday, 16 December 2020
    The provincial government headquarters in Leuven. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Residents of Leuven have once again been faced with looming explicit images on a public building after a projector was hacked for the second time this week and used to broadcast pornography.

    As with last time, a well-meaning message for inhabitants projected on the Provincial government headquarters disappeared, only to be replaced by explicit images. Once again, residents told the police of the incident, but nobody has been caught.

    While the events of the weekend saw someone change the web address to another site, the latest seems to involve someone broadcasting images from their own device. It is unclear at this time if both incidents were the same culprit or different people.

    Police are still looking for those involved, and have launched an investigation underway for public indecency alongside the public prosecutor.

    The city of Leuven has said it will take extra steps to prevent such an incident happening a third time.

    The Brussels Times