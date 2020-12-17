   
De Croo in quarantine after high-risk contact with French president
Thursday, 17 December, 2020
    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has gone into temporary quarantine pending the result of a Covid-19 test following a high-risk contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, he announced on Thursday.

    Last Thursday, during a European summit, De Croo had contact with Macron, who tested positive for the virus since then.

    According to a statement, De Croo showed no symptoms in recent days. Pending the test result, he continues to work while isolating himself. If the test result is negative, he can resume his full work, according to De Croo’s cabinet.

    Whether De Croo will be able to (physically) attend the Consultative Committee meeting tomorrow at 2:00 PM, is not yet clear. He will, in any case, not be able to attend the plenary session in the House on Thursday afternoon, and will be replaced by Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    During the European Council meeting last Thursday and Friday, all health rules were respected and there has been no mention of any other participants or staff present who tested positive, according to EU officials.

    European President Charles Michel and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who were also present at the summit, are going into quarantine as a precautionary measure as well.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times