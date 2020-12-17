When will we know Belgium’s latest changes?...

Belgium’s latest meeting of the Consultative Committee will start at 2:00 PM on Friday, according to the cabinet of the Prime Minister.

The meeting will be held in person at Palais d’Egmont in Brussels and is expected to last for several hours. A press conference will follow, with reports that it could come as late as 7:00 PM.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo – who normally leads the meeting – has gone into temporary quarantine pending the result of a Covid-19 test following a high-risk contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, he announced on Thursday.

Related News

As it stands, it remains unclear if De Croo will be able to (physically) attend the Consultative Committee meeting. According to a statement, De Croo showed no symptoms in recent days. Pending the test result, he continues to work while isolating himself. If the test result is negative, he can resume his full work, according to De Croo’s cabinet.

Despite initial calls to ease measures for the festive period, experts have expressed that such events are unlikely, with the focus of the meeting expected to be on enforcing current rules.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times