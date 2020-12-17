Belgian Prime Minister tests negative for coronavirus...

Belgium’s Premier Alexander De Croo tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday evening.

The negative test means that he will be able to fully resume his activities on Friday, his cabinet told the Belga press agency. He will also be able to physically attend the Consultative Committee meeting from 2:00 PM.

De Croo was tested as he had had a high-risk contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

In addition to the negative PCR test, a period of seven days has also passed since the contact with Macron at the European summit, meaning that De Croo can leave his self-isolation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times