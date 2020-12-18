Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says...

A national curfew, with the same hour across Belgium, would clearer for the population, said federal Mobility Minister Georges Gilkinet ahead of the Consultative Committee.

The curfew is a competence of the country’s different regions, but the same hour in the whole country would be “clearer for all Belgians,” he told Het Laatste Nieuws, without adding at what time it should be.

“More than ever, we must be united in the face of the virus. The numbers are not as good as we had hoped. As politicians, we must set an example of unity,” Gilkinet said.

Related News:

Currently, the curfew in Flanders is in force from midnight to 5:00 AM. On 10 December, the Brussels-Capital Region and Wallonia decided to extend their 10 PM to 6:00 AM curfew until 15 January.

The Consultative Committee has been meeting since 2:00 PM to discuss the epidemiological situation and discuss possible new measures. Once the meeting wraps up, a press conference will follow, with reports that it could come as late as 7:00 PM.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times