   
‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 December, 2020
Latest News:
Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures...
‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down...
Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations...
UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission...
Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s latest measures
    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party
    Public transport inspectors can soon record Covid-19 violations
    UK still not ready for Brexit, parliamentary commission stresses
    Belgian regions will harmonise policies on immigration
    Vaccination campaign could pose a danger for private data
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    Fleeing suspect seriously hurt as police raid drugs gang
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    Covid-19: Confinement leads to boom in Christmas card sales
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 patients rise for first time since 7 November
    Brexit: Flanders prepares emergency lorry-parking
    Vaccine prices: minister’s blunder could harm EU negotiating position
    Belgium tightens rules for incoming travel
    Belgium to tighten border crossing measures: Reports
    Switzerland tightens coronavirus measures from Tuesday
    EU to purchase over 20 million coronavirus rapid tests
    Belgium needs a national curfew, minister says
    College of Europe pushes students’ ‘personal responsibility’ amid ‘party palace’ accusations
    Police break up cross-border lockdown party near Ghent
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Fries stands and DJ set’: Police shut down 30-person company lockdown party

    Saturday, 19 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian police shut down a company lockdown party with approximately 30 attendees in Balen in the Antwerp province, for violating the coronavirus measures on Friday.

    The party was organised for the end of the year, before most employees would take their leave, according to police spokesperson Robert Lehaen.

    “About thirty people, including the manager, were present,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “Among other things, there were tables for people to stand around, and alcohol was served. There was also a DJ set, and two mobile fries stands.”

    When the police arrived, several people tried to run away. “Reports for some seven people, including the manager, could be written up,” Lehaen said.

    The two fries stands were confiscated, as were the installation and car of the DJ. “The public prosecutor’s office was also contacted, and those present, plus the manager, will be summoned to appear in court,” he added.

    Related News:

     

    The manager of the company was not aware of any harm, as his employees also come into contact with each other during their work.

    “As far as I am concerned, we just did something that was well thought out,” the manager told VTM News. “My people always work together in the hall. Now they drink a beer in front of the hall. What’s the problem?”

    However, among other things by serving alcohol, the company party was considered a lockdown party by the police.

    “This is unheard of. If you and your family are only allowed to have one person over at Christmas and still have to be careful, then we find organising such events very difficult to understand. And the public prosecutor’s office thinks the same,” Lehaen said.

    The employees, manager, DJ and owners of the two fries stands risk sentences of up to 3 months in prison, and fines of up to €4,000.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times