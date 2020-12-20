   
All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Latest News:
All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled...
Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep...
Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights...
EU to tackle hazardous chemicals in permanent makeup...
Trump downplays cyberattack and Russia’s supposed role...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday
    Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep tech developments
    Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights from UK
    EU to tackle hazardous chemicals in permanent makeup and tattoo ink
    Trump downplays cyberattack and Russia’s supposed role
    Covid-19 vaccine distribution trial goes well, but staff still need training
    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
    Flanders announces new support measures for business and culture
    Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population
    Covid-19: 250 scientists call for tougher European response
    Belgium’s average of daily Covid-19 deaths begins to rise
    Netherlands bans flights from UK over new Covid mutation
    Banned after Brexit: Entering the EU with a cheese sandwich
    New study shows difference between Covid-19 and flu
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    NGO report unveils ‘merciless’ violence against migrants at Europe’s borders
    Belgian police complain extra Covid-19 tasks could curtail regular policing
    Belgium’s federal police start border controls from today
    View more
    Share article:

    All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday

    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Eurostar trains between London, Brussels and Amsterdam on Monday 21 December have been cancelled, as Belgium has banned entry to travellers from the United Kingdom due to the new coronavirus variant.

    Due to the Belgian government’s decision to close borders with the UK from midnight on Sunday, Eurostar cannot run any trains between London, Brussels, and Amsterdam on Monday 21 December, the company announced.

    Eurostar trains on the Paris route, however, are confirmed to continue to operate, the company said on its website.

    “We await further details from the relevant governments on how travel restrictions will be enforced,” the website reads.

    The company is asking travellers not to come to the station without a ticket today (Sunday), as both the trains and stations are “very busy.” Additionally, tickets are no longer sold in the stations.

    On Sunday morning, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that flights and Eurostar connections from the UK would be shut down for a period of 24 hours from midnight, as a “precautionary measure” to prevent the spread of a more infectious mutation of the coronavirus, which has seen the UK return to strict lockdown measures for the holiday period.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times