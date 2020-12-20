   
‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 December, 2020
Latest News:
‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of...
Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private...
Biden presents team to fight ‘existential’ climate crisis...
All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled...
Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    ‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules
    Belgium’s firework ban is ‘not justified’ in private places, sector says
    Biden presents team to fight ‘existential’ climate crisis
    All Eurostar trains between London and Brussels cancelled on Monday
    Belgium leads the field in Europe for deep tech developments
    Italy joins Netherlands and Belgium in banning flights from UK
    EU to tackle hazardous chemicals in permanent makeup and tattoo ink
    Trump downplays cyberattack and Russia’s supposed role
    Covid-19 vaccine distribution trial goes well, but staff still need training
    Dozens demonstrate against Covid-19 measures in Namur
    Flanders announces new support measures for business and culture
    Flanders approves new paid ‘buddy’ system for integration
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    Israel first country to mass vaccinate the population
    Covid-19: 250 scientists call for tougher European response
    Belgium’s average of daily Covid-19 deaths begins to rise
    Netherlands bans flights from UK over new Covid mutation
    Banned after Brexit: Entering the EU with a cheese sandwich
    New study shows difference between Covid-19 and flu
    How Belgium’s latest travel rules work
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules

    Sunday, 20 December 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    If one in five families invites too many people for Christmas, Belgium will see “a huge third wave” in January, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday.

    Responding to a question about if there could be a possibility to invite several people in your home for Christmas, but at a safe distance, De Croo resolutely rejected that.

    “There are models made by the experts, which are very clear,” De Croo said. “For example, if one in five families invites four people to their homes at Christmas – which would be a fine number in normal times – we will have a huge third wave of infections in January.”

    “Only one in five not respecting the measure is enough,” he added. “So, these rules are necessary, even though we are well aware that they weigh heavily on our spirits.”

    Related News:

     

    During the press conference following the latest Consultative Committee meeting last Friday, De Croo once again stressed the importance of sticking to the rules this Christmas.

    On 24 and 25 December, people can only invite one extra person – who is the ‘cuddle contact’ of one family member – into their household. People living alone can invite two people.

    Inviting guests outside in your garden is allowed, but the total group size cannot be larger than four people.

    The social distancing and hygiene rules have to be respected at all times, unless one of your guests is the ‘cuddle contact’ of one person in the household. With that person, respecting the social distance is not necessary.

    “Please, keep Christmas small this year,” De Croo said during the press conference on Friday.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times