Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers...

Belgium will extend the ban on all passenger transport with the United Kingdom for another 24 hours, the country’s core cabinet decided on Monday.
Freight traffic will continue to be permitted, and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden will publish the Ministerial Decree about the extension later on Monday, reports VRT.
The measure, which took effect at midnight on Monday, will remain in place until Tuesday night.
From Wednesday 23 December, only people whose main residence is in Belgium will still be allowed to enter the country. Extra checks will be carried out on people’s Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) and whether they are adhering to the seven-day quarantine obligation.
For all other travellers, the current ban on passenger transport by air, train or boat will continue to apply until 31 December 2020.