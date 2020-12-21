   
Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brexit: European Parliament will not approve deal as...
Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers...
More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a...
European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine...
Travellers not trusted to be honest in Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 December 2020
    Brexit: European Parliament will not approve deal as negotiators miss deadline
    Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers
    More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a mask on Belgian trains
    European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Travellers not trusted to be honest in Belgium’s self-evaluation form
    Several injured after police raid on lockdown party ends in violence
    Breaking Christmas rules could mean one extra month of lockdown
    Belgium in Brief: Is Travelling Abroad ‘Just Stupid’?
    New UK coronavirus variant also found in Belgium, Van Gucht warns
    Ghent university hospital scales up Curevac vaccine testing
    People travelling abroad now ‘are not stupid,’ says Air Belgium boss
    New Covid-19 restrictions leave UK travellers stranded in German airports
    Belgium could extend UK travel ban by ‘weeks’
    EU citizens with pre-settled status can access benefits says UK court
    Belgium’s third coronavirus wave ‘is here,’ expert warns
    Coronavirus: over 625,000 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Employers must check Covid-19 tests of foreign workers
    New coronavirus strain is ‘out of control,’ UK Health Minister says
    Belgium closes borders to UK travellers from midnight
    ‘Huge’ third wave in January if one-fifth of families break Christmas rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers

    Monday, 21 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will extend the ban on all passenger transport with the United Kingdom for another 24 hours, the country’s core cabinet decided on Monday.

    Freight traffic will continue to be permitted, and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden will publish the Ministerial Decree about the extension later on Monday, reports VRT.

    The measure, which took effect at midnight on Monday, will remain in place until Tuesday night.

    From Wednesday 23 December, only people whose main residence is in Belgium will still be allowed to enter the country. Extra checks will be carried out on people’s Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) and whether they are adhering to the seven-day quarantine obligation.

    For all other travellers, the current ban on passenger transport by air, train or boat will continue to apply until 31 December 2020.

    Related News:

     

    From 1 January 2020, people whose main residence is not in Belgium will also be allowed to enter, but only after presenting a negative Covid-19 test.

    On Sunday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that Belgium would close its borders to travellers coming from the UK on Monday for 24 hours as a “precautionary measure” to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, which saw the UK return to strict lockdown measures for the holiday period.

    In the meantime, Belgium is still consulting at EU level and with its neighbouring countries in order to find a coordinated approach.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times