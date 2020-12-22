UK and France aim to resume freight transport from Wednesday

The United Kingdom and France are planning to resume freight transport between the two countries. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on measures to reopen the French border, according to a BBC news report on Tuesday.

Since the detection of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus in the UK, freight transport has been halted around the Channel Tunnel.

The measures agreed to reopen the border will come into force on Wednesday, the BBC reports, quoting French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune.

Speaking to the BBC, UK home Secretary Priti Patel said more precise information would be available later on Tuesday.

Because of the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, freight traffic on both sides of the Channel is particularly intense. European companies are still trying to import as much as possible from the UK and vice versa.

