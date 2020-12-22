   
UK and France aim to resume freight transport from Wednesday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s hospitality sector will likely not reopen before...
Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses ordered –...
Photos: Charleroi Airport overrun with Christmas travellers ...
UK and France aim to resume freight transport...
Brexit: EU considers new proposal on UK fishing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 22 December 2020
    Belgium’s hospitality sector will likely not reopen before March, experts say
    Hundreds of millions of vaccine doses ordered – when will they be available in the EU?
    Photos: Charleroi Airport overrun with Christmas travellers 
    UK and France aim to resume freight transport from Wednesday
    Brexit: EU considers new proposal on UK fishing rights
    No white Christmas, but could Belgium see snow on New Year’s?
    First Brussels nursing home will get Covid-19 vaccinations on Monday
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospital admissions no longer decrease
    2-AAA-001: first Belgian licence plate starting with ‘2’ pressed
    Vatican finds Covid-19 vaccines ‘morally acceptable’
    France will begin vaccinations on Sunday
    European Commission approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Brexit: European Parliament will not approve deal as negotiators miss deadline
    Belgium extends entry ban for UK travellers
    More than 3,000 fined for not wearing a mask on Belgian trains
    Commission to approve Pfizer’s vaccine tonight, von der Leyen says
    European Medicines Agency recommends Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Travellers not trusted to be honest in Belgium’s self-evaluation form
    Several injured after police raid on lockdown party ends in violence
    Breaking Christmas rules could mean one extra month of lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    UK and France aim to resume freight transport from Wednesday

    Tuesday, 22 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Kingdom and France are planning to resume freight transport between the two countries. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on measures to reopen the French border, according to a BBC news report on Tuesday.

    Since the detection of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus in the UK, freight transport has been halted around the Channel Tunnel.

    Related News

     

    The measures agreed to reopen the border will come into force on Wednesday, the BBC reports, quoting French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune.

    Speaking to the BBC, UK home Secretary Priti Patel said more precise information would be available later on Tuesday.

    Because of the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, freight traffic on both sides of the Channel is particularly intense. European companies are still trying to import as much as possible from the UK and vice versa.

    The Brussels Times