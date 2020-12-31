   
Belgium announces systematic checks on returning travellers in stations and airports
Thursday, 31 December, 2020
    Belgium announces systematic checks on returning travellers in stations and airports

    Thursday, 31 December 2020
    Brussels' south train station. Credit: Belga

    Belgium will step up checks for travellers entering Belgium to ensure their passenger locator forms are fully completed, Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden warned on Wednesday.

    There will be systematic checks at railway stations, ports and airports – in other words, any place where people enter Belgium with public transport – and there will be regular checks at the borders for those travelling by car, Verlinden said.

    Belgium tightened measures for returning travellers on Wednesday, with a mandatory quarantine after a stay of more than 48 hours in a red zone, and a PCR test on days 1 and 7 of the quarantine.

    The stricter measures decided by Belgium’s Consultative Committee on Wednesday are due to “worrying recent developments,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

    Those include the situation in the United Kingdom, where a new strain was discovered that seems to be more infectious, and the fact that most other countries in Europe are seeing worse coronavirus figures, according to De Croo.

    The stricter travel measures are set to remain in force until 15 January.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times