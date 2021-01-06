   
Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 January, 2021
Latest News:
Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had...
‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van...
Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring...
EU approves Moderna Vaccine...
Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
    Covid-19: 100,000 companies, healthy in 2020, now fighting to survive
    Bitcoin price rises above $35,000 for the first time
    Fingerprint ID cards now issued by all Belgian municipalities
    US appeals against decision not to extradite Julian Assange
    Privacy watchdog concerned by plan to snap drivers using GSM
    EMA recommends Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for market authorisation
    Housemates – a co-housing project for single over-50s
    UK can vaccinate 14 million people by mid-February, minister says
    Coronalert: Which countries trade data with Belgium’s Covid App?
    Belgium in Brief: When Do I Get A Vaccine?
    Netherlands becomes last EU country to start coronavirus vaccinations
    Brussels to open vaccination centre at Heysel site
    Reinforced teleworking checks: how it works
    More snow expected in Belgium through Thursday
    View more
    Share article:

    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test

    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Less than half of the people who filled out a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) after their return from abroad over the winter holidays were tested for coronavirus, according to Flemish Welfare Minister Wouter Beke.

    Despite approximately 160,000 forms being filled out by travellers returning from a red zone abroad, only 37% of these people underwent a PCR test, Belga reports.

    The percentage of people tested in Flanders was 44%, Beke said during a Flemish parliament plenary session in Brussels.

    Related News:

     

    In principle, anyone living in Belgium and returning from a stay abroad of more than 48 hours must fill out the PLF. Those who return to Belgium from a red zone after a stay of more than 48 hours also have to quarantine and undergo a PCR screening test on day 1 and 7.

    The figures provided by Beke, however, show that this rule is not fully applied.

    According to him, of those who have been tested after a stay abroad, 3.1% have received a positive result at the Belgian level. For Flanders, this was 2.5%.

    The Brussels Times