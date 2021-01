Wallonia will extend its curfew until 15 February, the Walloon government announced on Tuesday.

The curfew, in place between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, was due to end on Friday.

The Walloon government decided to extend the measure, in agreement with the five governors of Wallonia’s provinces, the government said.

The curfew in Brussels, which runs from 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM, is also set to end on Friday, with no official word yet on whether it will be extended.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times