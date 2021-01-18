More snow and rain expected in Belgium today...

More snow is expected in parts of Belgium on Monday while showers are expected to develop in the Western part of the country, the Royal Meteorological Insitute (RMI) predicted on Monday.

While the weather will be dry in the morning, the Ardennes will experience melting snow or snow today.

Maximum temperatures will range from 0 degrees in the Ardennes, to 7 in the west, and moderate to strong winds are expected at the seaside.

Related News

This evening, showers will develop locally, and rain will cross the country from the west at night, while the Ardennes can expect more snow, which will turn into freezing rain.

Minimum temperatures will range from -1 to 5 degrees at night, with gusts of wind of up to 70 kilometres per hour expected.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times