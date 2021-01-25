   
Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to the EU
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to...
What we know about Belgium’s ‘declaration on honour’...
Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road...
Close schools to avoid third wave with UK...
Decathlon offers to buy surplus solar energy from...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 January 2021
    Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to the EU
    What we know about Belgium’s ‘declaration on honour’ for travel
    Belgian says push-ups prove his innocence in road rage dispute
    Close schools to avoid third wave with UK variant, expert warns
    Decathlon offers to buy surplus solar energy from customers
    Belgium in Brief: Return it? Burn it
    Reopening hairdressers on 13 February is ‘totally unfeasible,’ says Van Ranst
    Brussels struggles between ‘anti-car’ and ‘pro-pedestrian’
    Coronavirus: Hospitalisations and infections rise, deaths drop
    Cheat Sheet: Which Measures Changed Today?
    Oxfam: Covid-19 led to increase in inequality in the world
    Coronavirus: UK variant causes 25% of new infections in Belgium
    Brexit: UK webshops refusing returns because of red tape
    Too early to assess the effectiveness of EU’s response to COVID-19
    One of the world’s most wanted drug dealers arrested at Schiphol airport
    Coronavirus: Germany opts for antibody cocktail used on Trump
    Over 3.300 arrested in Russia following pro-Navalny demonstrations
    Most Scottish electors want referendum on independence
    Coronavirus: The Netherlands under curfew for the first time since WWII
    Trump spoke more with North Korea than with Europe, says Charles Michel
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium asked to justify non-essential travel ban to the EU

    Monday, 25 January 2021
    Credit: Belga/J.A. Gekiere

    Belgium has been called upon to justify its move to close borders to non-essential travel, as the most recent push goes beyond the current recommendations at an EU level.

    A country which goes beyond the recommendations of the European Union on health restrictions to free movement must provide “a very clear explanation on the proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory nature,” of the measures concerned, stressed European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders on Monday.

    The Belgian government has prohibited, from 27 January to 1 March, recreational or tourist travel to and from Belgium, to prevent a potential resurgence of the epidemic.

    New recommendations on the subject were announced on Thursday by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (strong discouragement of non-essential travel, introduction of dark red zones, testing and quarantines from risk areas). They are being discussed on Monday by the Member States (Council).

    Related News:

     

    But by introducing a ban on non-essential travel, Belgium is going beyond the European recommendations, which only speak of strongly discouraging such travel, something which Belgium already did.

    “It is up to the national authorities to justify why they want to go further,” Reynders explained at a press conference.

    “There is a freedom of the Member States to go further or less far, but it is important to have very strong coordination. This decision must therefore be explained and justified. Concerning its legality, in the end, the control is done by the judicial authorities,” he added.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced his intentions last Thursday to his European colleagues. No head of state or government had opposed it, with some even expressing support for the measure.

    The Brussels Times