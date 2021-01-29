   
Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Latest News:
Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after...
Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires...
Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium...
Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts...
WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Belgian Bureaucracy: Etterbeek can’t make Cinquantenaire safer after attempted rape
    Brussels Town hall appears in Age of Empires II update
    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.
    Report: Corruption in the world is hampering efforts to fight Covid-19
    WHO experts begin field investigation in Wuhan
    Over 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Belgium
    ‘No causal link found’: 14 deaths after vaccination in Belgium
    Belgium will be able to block vaccine exports if company does not keep promises
    9 in 10 parents against Belgium’s 1-hobby limit for their children
    Belgian police are ‘ready’ for coronavirus riots 
    Only people under 65 should take AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany warns
    World public debt reaches historic heights, IMF announces
    No permit for Brussels protests against covid measures on Sunday, police warn
    Heysel vaccination centre awaiting vaccine delivery to open
    Time is running out for corona-vouchers for cancelled package holidays
    Toblerone owner under investigation for anti-competitive practices
    Brussels seeks volunteers to help vaccinate the city
    ‘The world is counting on us’ for Covid-19 vaccines, King says
    ‘As soon as it is time to reopen, we must be there,’ says De Croo in New Year’s speech
    Belgium in Brief: You Can Run Across A Border, But You Can’t Drive
    View more
    Share article:

    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes seized in Belgium in 2020.

    Friday, 29 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Nearly 410 million illegal cigarettes were seized in Belgium in 2020 – twice as many as the previous year, various media report based on Customs data.

    A total of 409.9 million illicit cigarettes were seized, up from 196.7 million in 2019 (an increase of 108%).

    In addition, customs seized 49 tons of shisha tobacco (against 4.1 tons in 2018) and 73 tons of tobacco.

    Furthermore, 18 sites producing counterfeit tobacco/cigarettes were dismantled, compared to 14 in 2019.

    Related News

     

    In 2020, five illegal cigarette factories were dismantled in Belgium (including one in Brussels and one in Hainaut), four illegal shisha tobacco factories (including two in Brussels), one tobacco cutting site, two cigarette packaging sites (in Limburg) and six storage sites (including one in Brussels). Also in 2020, 32 people directly linked to illicit production on Belgian soil were arrested.

    This high traffic in Belgium is “a problem that concerns the entire European Union,” according to Florence Angelici, spokeswoman of the FPS Finance.

    A 2019 KPMG study showed that “the main destinations of contraband cigarettes are the United Kingdom (19.3% of cigarettes consumed in this country are contraband) and France (14.1%),” she said.

    “The high excise rates in these two countries explain, in part, the attractiveness of these markets to smugglers. The presence of production sites on Belgian soil can be explained by the proximity of these two destination markets.”

    The Brussels Times