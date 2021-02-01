Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel

During the whole month of February, starting this Monday, the people of Brussels are called upon to choose the new name of the longest tunnel in the country, Leopold II, from among 15 names of famous women, Brussels Mobility said in a press release.

The renaming procedure “to symbolically reinforce the place of women in the public space” began last year with a call for ideas to citizens and the reflection of a committee of experts.

Currently, 43% of the streets in Brussels bear the name of a person. Of these, only 6.1% of the streets are named after a woman.

Fifteen candidates are in the running, ten of which were selected by the committee of experts and five by the people of Brussels:

Andrée De Jongh

Chantal Akerman

Isala Van Diest

Marguerite Yourcenar

Marie Curie

Rosa Parks

Semira Adamou

Simone Veil

Sophie Kanza

Wangari Maathai

Marie Popelin

Annie Cordy

Astrid of Belgium

Elisabeth of Belgium

Antoinette Spaak

The ballot is open for one month via Brussels Mobility’s website, where more information can be found on each candidate.

The official name change will take place at the end of the renovation of the tunnel.

