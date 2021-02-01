   
Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 February, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II...
ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU...
‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask...
Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up...
Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel
    ECDC begins monitoring vaccinations in EU
    ‘We will give up our place’: Belgians ask to prioritise young people for vaccines
    Belgium in Brief: 500 Arrests, 0 Locked Up
    Taxes on hybrid cars in Brussels and Wallonia much higher than in Flanders
    Here’s what changes today, 1 February
    500 protesters arrested at Brussels Covid-19 rally, none in jail
    More than 1 in 4 Belgian municipalities have poorly secured websites
    Limit doctors’ incomes to €290,000, mutual fund suggests
    Ryanair expecting worst financial year in its history
    Tournée Minérale: Belgians challenged to alcohol-free February for fifth year in a row
    Risk of flooding in Belgium continues ahead of warmer temperatures
    Brussels told to improve air-quality monitoring or face fines
    Belgium’s average coronavirus infections increase while hospitalisations drop
    Foster-parent leave incorporated into pension benefits
    UK to apply to join trans-Pacific free trade partnership
    RMI warns of slippery roads on Sunday evening in Liège, Luxembourg
    Police arrest about 300 anti-COVID protesters in Brussels
    Belgian businesses worry amid a winter sales flop
    Italy to reopen bars and restaurants in 16 regions
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels wants citizens to help rename Leopold II tunnel

    Monday, 01 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    During the whole month of February, starting this Monday, the people of Brussels are called upon to choose the new name of the longest tunnel in the country, Leopold II, from among 15 names of famous women, Brussels Mobility said in a press release.

    The renaming procedure “to symbolically reinforce the place of women in the public space” began last year with a call for ideas to citizens and the reflection of a committee of experts.

    Currently, 43% of the streets in Brussels bear the name of a person. Of these, only 6.1% of the streets are named after a woman.

    Fifteen candidates are in the running, ten of which were selected by the committee of experts and five by the people of Brussels:

    Andrée De Jongh
    Chantal Akerman
    Isala Van Diest
    Marguerite Yourcenar
    Marie Curie
    Rosa Parks
    Semira Adamou
    Simone Veil
    Sophie Kanza
    Wangari Maathai
    Marie Popelin
    Annie Cordy
    Astrid of Belgium
    Elisabeth of Belgium
    Antoinette Spaak

    Related News

     

    The ballot is open for one month via Brussels Mobility’s website, where more information can be found on each candidate.

    The official name change will take place at the end of the renovation of the tunnel.

    The Brussels Times