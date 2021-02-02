   
Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels...
Face masks now also recommended in the office...
Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’...
Brussels police arrest two men on charges of...
Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels
    Face masks now also recommended in the office
    Elon Musk quits Twitter ‘for a while’
    Brussels police arrest two men on charges of cocaine dealing
    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
    Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion in 2020
    ‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines for under 25s
    Emergency bill extends Belgium’s power to battle pandemics
    Crisis Centre explains Belgium’s Covid-19 figures
    Prison staff want to strike over eased rules for visitors
    No fines for red-zone returnees who skipped test
    Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days
    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
    Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant
    Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues
    Brussels hotels attempt ‘cuddle contact’ relaunch
    View more
    Share article:

    Decline in Dutch-speaking day cares in Brussels

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credits: Belga

    The number of available places in Dutch-speaking preschool childcare located in Brussels is decreasing, sparking criticism from a Flemish MP, saying that Flanders is not doing enough for Brussels childcare.

    Flemish MP Hannelore Goeman spoke out on Twitter about the specific drop in daycare options available to Dutch-speaking children in Brussels, which decreased from 6,962 in 2019 to 6,720 places in 2020. In previous years, these numbers had already been declining.

     

     “What keeps every Flemish parent in Brussels awake at night? You’re right, whether there is room in Flemish day-care centres. And now the number of places is declining,” the tweet reads.  “Incomprehensible. Wouter Beke must now come up with a solid plan for extra places or even more families will leave due to lack of day-care options.”

    This was highlighted during questioning in the Flemish Parliament by minister Wouter Beke. He stated that the main reason behind this decline was the fact that many French-speaking crèches no longer fall under the supervision of Kind & Gezin, and have instead joined ONE (its French-speaking counterpart). 

    Related Posts

     

    A result of stricter language checks

    This decrease highlights the disregard of the Flemish Government for this issue, adding that it is merely passively standing by and watching these places disappear, according to Goeman.

    She told Bruzz that Flanders strives to provide childcare for 1 in 6 Brussels children. “According to its own standards, the Flemish community should provide 8,495 places for Dutch-speaking childcare in Brussels, currently there are in reality only 6,720.

    “The Flemish community is directly responsible for the fact that more and more parents are forced to find a place in Brussels. the French-speaking reception or even leaving the city.”

    Wouter Beke’s cabinet told Bruzz that the places that have disappeared were almost exclusively French-speaking crèches that could no longer be retained under Kind & Gezin’s management, as it has made its language checks more strict. 

    The same figures quoted by Wouter Beke showed that the share of places based on income is clearly increasing, from 63% in 2017 to 72% last year.

    Beke emphasised his commitment to increasing the number of income-related places, saying the government plans to add 250 in Brussels between 2021 and 2024.

    Lauren Walker

    The Brussels Times