De Brouckère metro station reopens after €17 million overhaul 

After five years of restoration works, the Brussels’ De Brouckère metro station has become fully accessible to the public again.

The renovations of the station connecting the city’s central 1 and 5 lines were completed at the end of December 2020, as part of the large-scale renovation by Bruxelles Mobilité and Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, STIB.

La rénovation de la station de métro De Brouckère est terminée ! Plus accessible, plus lumineuse et plus grande (x3 pour sa mezzanine) ! 😉

“During the renovation, special attention was paid to environmental aspects, including a sophisticated use of materials, natural light and LED lighting, and a brand new model of waste bins for selective waste. The latter is being tested at De Brouckère station and may be rolled out in all other metro stations at a later stage,” said Brieuc de Meeûs, CEO of STIB.

Complete ‘facelift’

The project was divided into two phases, starting with the restoration of the ‘pre-metro station’ under De Brouckèreplein, including the construction of a large underground bicycle parking lot.



Between mid-2017 and the end of 2020, as part of the second phase of the renovation, De Brouckère metro station under the Anspach Centre on the Place de la Monnaie was completely overhauled.

“De Brouckère is an essential link in Brussels mobility. The renovation has transformed this outdated station into a beautiful intermodal hub, ecologically built and with an open view of the city,” said Elke Van den Brandt, Minister of Mobility and Public Works, following the station’s opening.

The complete renovations of De Brouckère metro station, including the structural works, the finishing, and creation of various facilities and amenities, such as the escalators, lighting, signage, water pipes, and the installation of CCTV cameras, cost €17 million.

De Brouckère’s revamping included the creation of a new entrance to connect the platforms with the Place de la Monnaie at the corner of Rue de l’Evêque via the ticket hall. Its new, larger open area with two new fixed staircases and three additional escalators alongside wider platforms allow for an improved circulation flow.



The modernisation also included the fitting of optimised light fixtures, whilst there is more room for natural daylight to filter through.



“This was one of our largest ‘public transport construction sites’ in the last five years,” emphasised Christophe Vanoerbeek, Director-General of Brussels Mobility.

Toen we de plannen maakten voor de nieuwe centrale lanen in 2015 was het essentieel voor mij dat ook de metrostations een volledige facelift zouden krijgen. Zowel boven als onder de grond is de omgeving volledig aangepakt; de lanen, de pleinen én de metrostations… pic.twitter.com/KecZyGPMm2 — Pascal Smet (@SmetPascal) February 3, 2021

“When we made plans for the new central lines in 2015, it was essential to me that the metro stations would also get a complete facelift. The surroundings and interior, both above and below the ground, have been completely overhauled; the avenues, the squares, and the metro stations,” said Pascal Smet, State Secretary for Urban Planning.



“This renovation will certainly ensure a better experience. users who want to come to the city centre” said Philippe Close, mayor of the City of Brussels.

