   
Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 February, 2021
Latest News:
Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks...
Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose...
Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support...
France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams...
Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths
    Covid survivors may require just one vaccine dose
    Belgian university to launch Covid-19 tracing and support unit
    France’s strict Covid border checks cause traffic jams in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: We Need A Belgian Groundhog Day
    British oil group BP lost nearly €17 billion in 2020
    ‘False hope’: Experts denounce calls to prioritise vaccines for under 25s
    Emergency bill extends Belgium’s power to battle pandemics
    Crisis Centre explains Belgium’s Covid-19 figures
    Prison staff want to strike over eased rules for visitors
    No fines for red-zone returnees who skipped test
    Rain in Belgium expected to continue in the coming days
    Ghent police use bait-bikes to catch thieves
    Scientists discover altered symptoms of the British variant
    Belgium’s drop in hospital admissions and deaths continues
    Brussels hotels attempt ‘cuddle contact’ relaunch
    EU implements stricter travel restrictions for non-EU nationals
    Brussels plans to extend its cycling network
    Suspect arrested following stabbing in Brussels metro station
    Silver price soars, as reddit forum looks for the next ‘Gamestop’
    View more
    Share article:

    Suspect of stabbing on Brussels metro caught thanks to vigilant youths

    Tuesday, 02 February 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The man who was arrested following a stabbing at Gare de l’Ouest in the Brussels neighbourhood of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean on Monday, could be caught due to several alert young people, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office.

    The police were able to catch the man – who stabbed several people on a metro on Monday afternoon – thanks to the quick reaction of several young people who saw what happened and followed the fleeing perpetrator and ensured that he could be arrested, according to spokesperson Sarah Durant.

    One woman was severely injured during the attack, and a pregnant woman on the metro was likely pushed by the perpetrator as he fled.

    “After the suspect was questioned by the police, the public prosecutor of Brussels and the examining magistrate charged him with attempted murder,” she said. “The suspect will be brought before the investigating judge today.”

    Related News:

     

    According to the public prosecutor’s office, the offences are connected to the private sphere, and took place in a metro carriage. Local media report that it concerned a relational issue, where a man allegedly attacked his ex.

    Following these events, the Brussels public prosecutor ordered the evacuation of the metro concerned so it could be investigated by the Federal Judicial Police. Additionally, the public prosecutor confiscated the video footage, and appointed a medical examiner.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times