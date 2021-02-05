The last piece of Brussels’ continuous pedestrian zone between the Place Fontainas and the Grand-Place is finally getting its long-overdue makeover.

While the Rue du Marché au Charbon and Rue du Jardin des Olives have officially been a part of the zone since March 2020, their current design doesn’t match that of a typical pedestrian zone, which generally includes more trees and bike stands.

The area will be getting both these things once the permit has been issued.

Related Posts

“Ook de Kolenmarkt en het Olivettenhof worden heraanlegd als voetgangerszone, met 10 extra bomen erbij. Meer info over het project en de vergunningsaanvraag op https://t.co/Jr9kSHQopm @bruzz We zien ons er al helemaal zitten op een zonnige zomeravond, jullie? #brusselsforpeople https://t.co/exC6mGssj8 — Change Brussels (@ChangeBrussels) February 5, 2021

Acknowledging that there are many shops in the area, efforts will be made to keep construction-related inconveniences to a minimum.

“After the work, the street will be much more pleasant for walking, shopping or setting up a terrace,” reads an announcement on the matter.

“Ten new trees will be planted near the old parking places. These trees are planted along one side of the street so as not to obstruct the view of the City Hall (from the Rue du Marché au Charbon) and of the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church (from the Rue du Jardin des Olives).”

The trees will match those on the Rue du Midi, and are of the Amelanchier Canadensis species (Canadian serviceberry).

Six double-sided bicycle racks will also be installed.

For two weeks there will be red posters in the area to announce the public inquiry phase of the project, in which people may respond to the plans or even ask to be invited to the Consultation Committee for it.

The reconstruction will take place in the section of the Rue du Marché au Charbon (Kolenmarkt) between the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church and the Place Fontainas, and the Rue du Jardin des Olives between the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church and the Rue de la Gouttière.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times