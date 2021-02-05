   
Brussels vows to finish work on central pedestrian zone
Friday, 05 February, 2021
    Brussels vows to finish work on central pedestrian zone

    Friday, 05 February 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The last piece of Brussels’ continuous pedestrian zone between the Place Fontainas and the Grand-Place is finally getting its long-overdue makeover.

    While the Rue du Marché au Charbon and Rue du Jardin des Olives have officially been a part of the zone since March 2020, their current design doesn’t match that of a typical pedestrian zone, which generally includes more trees and bike stands.

    The area will be getting both these things once the permit has been issued.

    Acknowledging that there are many shops in the area, efforts will be made to keep construction-related inconveniences to a minimum.

    “After the work, the street will be much more pleasant for walking, shopping or setting up a terrace,” reads an announcement on the matter.

    “Ten new trees will be planted near the old parking places. These trees are planted along one side of the street so as not to obstruct the view of the City Hall (from the Rue du Marché au Charbon) and of the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church (from the Rue du Jardin des Olives).”

    The trees will match those on the Rue du Midi, and are of the Amelanchier Canadensis species (Canadian serviceberry).

    Six double-sided bicycle racks will also be installed.

    Plan rue du Marché au Charbon

    For two weeks there will be red posters in the area to announce the public inquiry phase of the project, in which people may respond to the plans or even ask to be invited to the Consultation Committee for it.

    The reconstruction will take place in the section of the Rue du Marché au Charbon (Kolenmarkt) between the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church and the Place Fontainas, and the Rue du Jardin des Olives between the Notre-Dame du Bon Secours Church and the Rue de la Gouttière.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times