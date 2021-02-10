Brussels sees 538 pedestrian accidents despite lockdown...

There were 538 accidents involving pedestrians in Brussels in the first nine months of 2020, according to figures presented by the Mobility Committee.

The number is a decrease from previous years, but higher than some expected given that coronavirus measures have been keeping people home throughout the past year.

“I have the feeling that pedestrians are the forgotten people in Brussels mobility policy,” MP Sadik Köksal (Défi) said, according to Bruzz.

Köksal added that not enough was being done for Brussels pedestrians with mobility issues, in particular, which he says account for 30% of the pedestrians in the Brussels region.

Elke Van den Brandt (Groen), also on the mobility committee, said that multiple municipalities applied for grants to improve their pedestrian infrastructure last year, including Jette, Molenbeek, Schaerbeek, Uccle, Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre.

“Only Molenbeek and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre have not received the subsidies. An urban planning permit was refused for the Molenbeek project and discussions are ongoing in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre to improve the project, but both can submit a new subsidy application in 2021,” Van den Brandt told Bruzz.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times