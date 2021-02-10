Official cold wave unlikely, weathermen say...

Despite the freezing temperatures, Belgium probably won’t experience a cold wave, various weathermen have said.

For that to happen, there need to be five consecutive days of freezing days (meaning the temperature must be below freezing for 24 hours). In addition, temperatures must drop below -10 degrees at night for three nights in a row.

While both can still happen, neither is likely.

The first real freezing day was registered on Tuesday, while the weekend is expected to bring slightly warmer temperatures, and it’s “doubtful” whether there will be three consecutive nights of temperatures below -10, according to weatherman David Dehenauw.

The wintery weather has caused problems this week, including longer delays at Brussels Airport and the busiest day in two years for roadside assistance companies.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

